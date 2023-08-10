Knotty affair: Overhead insulated wires, pillar boxes mar the show at Guru Nanak Wara locality

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 9

Residents of Guru Nanak Wara, a posh locality on the GT road, are irked at the mesh of wires eclipsing the beautiful facade of their houses and pillar boxes encroaching upon the precious space of road network inside the colony.

Prem Singh, a shopkeeper, said the mess created by the tangled webs of electricity wires and optical cables had become an eyesore for the visitors and residents equally. He said people with their hard earned money had raised their dream homes in the locality.

Huge and heavily insulated conductors, which are meant to be laid underground, are routed overhead without bothering about the risks involved. In case a cable is broken during a storm or a heavy vehicle passing by, then it becomes a Herculean task to get these restored. This has happened in the recent past. Officials of different departments just keep passing on the buck.

Harjeet Singh, another resident, said curbing of power theft had led to the installation of pillar boxes on the roads, a move that encroached upon vital public space which was already under pressure due to the rampant parking of vehicles on roadsides.