Knotty Affair: Parks in Power Colony in Amritsar cry for maintenance

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 4

In the absence of proper maintenance, two parks inside Power Colony on Majitha Road are in poor condition. Owing to the wild growth of congress grass and cannabis, no one dares to enter these parks. The parks in the residential colony has turned into a jungle with lofty wild growth everywhere after the recent spells of rain. These parks also face the problem of waterlogging after rain.

Residents of Power Colony say there was a time when children used to play and people walk in these parks. There were swings for children decades ago and residents still cherish childhood memories of enjoying rides on these swings. Now the swings are lying broken and the infrastructure has not been maintained leading to decay. Over the years, the authorities concerned have not made any effort to remove the weeds and wild growth of grass. Most of the residents in the locality do not hold any hope that the authorities will maintain the parks.

“The government does not have the funds to repair the flats and other essential works, who will pay for maintaining these parks. Some years ago, there was good infrastructure for children and elderly people. Now these parks have been allowed to be overgrown with wild grass,” said a resident.

“These parks are a safe haven for snakes, rats, stray dogs, stray animals. Earlier, these parks were well maintained by gardeners. Now the authorities don’t release funds for the maintenance. The authorities should repair pavements and install open air gyms and swings for children. There should be permanent staff for the maintenance of these parks,” said Ranjit, a visitor.