Knotty affair: Serpentine black cables run across road named after INA veteran

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 3

The black cables illegally installed by Internet, telecom and cable TV operators on electricity and street light poles on Sardar Mahnga Singh Saini Marg here are a nuisance for the owners of commercial and residential properties.

While the road is named after a freedom fighter Mahnga Singh, an Indian National Army (INA) veteran, most residents address it by the name of ‘Khalsa College for Women Wali Gali’.

Due to its proximity to Khalsa College, it has seen vast commercialisation during the last two decades as the residential houses have given way to a large number of cloth shops.

The residents say that most of the electricity and street light poles are laden with hundreds of black cables, all installed illegally without getting any permission from the local Municipal Corporation authorities.

“The boards of shops and facades of houses are hardly visible behind the mesh of cables running serpentine alongside the line of buildings. These cobwebs of cables not only look ugly but are also an inconvenience and threat to the public safety,” said Satwan Singh, a resident .

The residents demanded that the MC must ask the private companies to remove their cables. They suggested that all cables should be laid underground and no overhead wires should be allowed. “The cables put up by private companies have become a nuisance for the people as they are too close to houses,” said another resident, Amanpreet Singh.

Old-timers in the area recalled that Mahnga Singh originally belonged to Nainokot village of Gurdaspur but chose to settle in Amritsar after Independence. Singh had also served three years in prison in France, Belgium and Britain before he was released in 1946.