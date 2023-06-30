Knotty affair: Tokrian Wala Bazaar turns into ‘taran wala bazaar’

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, June 29

The rampant misuse of electricity and street light poles in Tokrian wala bazaar near Hindu College has become a nuisance for residents as they complain that dangling wires are a hurdle in the way of movement in the area.

A large number of cables belonging to private companies providing internet, telecom and cable TV services can be seen tied to electricity and street light poles in the area. Residents grumble that due to cobwebs of wires hanging overhead between poles and roads, roads are poorly lit at night thanks to these wires.

Joginder Singh, a resident, said, “When we see street light poles in parts of the city where no cable dangles from poles, we wish the same could be replicated in our area as well.” He said cobwebs of cables were distorting the beauty of commercial and residential buildings.

As the name itself suggests, the Tokrian Wala Bazaar was the biggest basketmaking hub in the city. Over the period of time, while the basket making has been stopped, the area witnessed mixed commercial activity ranging from clothes to eateries and private firm offices.

Residents of the area moan that employees of private companies while tying their cables to the poles or the walls of the houses hardly care about maintaining aesthetics of the area or the inconvenience it would cause to the general public.

Another resident Sachin said, “For commoners, it is not possible to question the persons who are tying new cables every now and then as we do not know if they are government employees or private persons. Only the administration can keep a check in such matters.” He said the dangling cables and cobwebs of wires were an eyesore for the area residents.