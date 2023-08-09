Knotty affair: Webs of cables a threat in nearby Gopal Mandir area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 8

A densely populated area surrounding Gopal Mandir is the spot where cobwebs of cables put up by private companies selling internet, telecom and cable television services can be seen dangling from electricity poles.

The area has many twin-poles which used to support electricity transformers. At present, the transformers have been removed and the poles remain etched there which are being used by private companies for tying their cables.

Alongside these twin poles were installed another third pole which used to support the wires attached to the transformer. Installed at a short distance from each other, these poles prove a hindrance in the smooth movement of vehicular traffic.

“These poles were installed when the city had four wheelers in small numbers. At present, when almost every home has at least one car, these poles have become a problem,” said Sumit Kumar, a local resident.

Hundreds of cables have been tied to each pole, some of which hang loosely downwards. Entangled with electricity wires, these communication cables are a threat as an electric short-circuit can happen any time.

“Ideally, the poles which were installed to support transformers should have been removed when the machines were relocated. Now these are being used illegally by private companies,” said Suresh Chawla, another resident, adding that the power corporation must remove the poles which are not used by it. Residents say that due to the shortage of space many people park their vehicles under these poles.

Residents say that the municipal corporation must take action against the companies putting up cables, which are causing inconvenience to people. They say that the companies should be asked to lay their cables underground. Overhead cables should be allowed only in cases where it is not possible to put them underground. Moreover, the companies should be made accountable and asked to ensure that their cables do not trouble residents in any way.