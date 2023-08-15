Knotty Affair: Webs of dangling wires in Officers’ Colony? Nothing official about it

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 14

Loose hanging cobwebs of wires are the bane of Officers’ Colony where the who’s who of city reside. The government’s residential colony provides accommodation to officers of the police, district administration and judges.

Situated on Taylor road, loose hanging wires of a multitude of departments including electricity, internet, telecom and others pass over trees as the number of poles is insufficient. Some loose cables can be noticed in the colony lying dangerously close to the level of road.

Residents said pedestrians have to be cautious while walking on the road. The mess created by tangled electricity wires and optical cables on the road has become an eyesore for visitors and area residents. The huge insulated conductors, which are meant to be laid underground, have been routed overhead without taking into account the safety of passersby.

The area has a large presence of dangling wires as electricity and street light poles are being used by telecom companies, internet service providers and cable operators to tie their cables.

Electricity transmission and street light wires should be laid underground to make the streets look beautiful, say residents. All illegal wires of private firms should be removed and in case these firms have secured permission from the Municipal Corporation, they should be asked to fix them in a neat way, residents demanded.