Knotty Affair: Wire mesh in Indira Colony safety hazard for Amritsar residents

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, June 18

The cobweb of internet, telecom and cable wires on electricity poles in Indira Colony on Majitha road here is not only an eyesore but also a threat to the safety of residents.

The residents complained that though the power corporation had earlier stopped the use of old electricity poles and instead installed the new ones, the old poles were not removed.

“Now the old as well as the new poles are being used by the private companies providing internet and and telecom services to tie their cables. The wires of these companies can also be seen alongside walls of houses,” said Jaswant Singh, a local resident.

The residents stated that at many places in the streets of the locality, two separate poles fixed alongside can be seen. They stated that these also make the streets narrow for the flow of vehicles and cause traffic congestion.

“The cobwebs of wires, electricity and telecom cables tied on the poles are just parallel to the windows of the first floor of the houses,” said another resident Himmat Khanna demanding that all these wires should be laid underground.

The residents stated that though the dangling electricity wires are a problem, the private firms have worsened the scenario as they use anything to tie their cables.