Knotty affair: Wires at inner circular road along historic wall an eyesore

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 31

A mesh of wires dotting overhead on the inner circular road along the historic wall here is posing a threat to tourists and commuters.

The 7-km orbital road is perhaps the widest one inside the walled city. Over the years, people have set up their shops or markets on both sides of the passage at several places. Surprisingly, the authorities concerned have failed to remove the cobweb of wires of different departments.

Sarbjit Singh, a steel merchant, said the mess created by tangled electricity wires and optical cables on the road had become an eyesore for visitors and residents. The huge insulated conductors, which are meant to be laid underground, have been routed overhead without taking into account the safety of passersby. These have emboldened more private firms to install more pillars, further encroaching on public place.

The cabling mess can be seen from the Hathi Gate to the Lohgarh Gate, Lohgarh Gate to BK Dutt Gate. Then the wires can be seen at the Khazana Gate, the Hakima Gate, Bhagtanwala, Sultanwind Gate, Maha Singh Gate, then Ram Bagh Gate, Hall Gate and Sikandari Gate.