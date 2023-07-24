Knotty affairs: Canopy of loose overhead wires for traders in Landa Bazaar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 23

The misuse of electricity and streetlight poles by private internet companies, telecom service providers and cable television operators along with the electricity transmission wires of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) are a deadly combination on Railway Link Road here, especially as a large number of vendors do their business under these cables.

The Railway Link Road, especially the adjoining Landa Bazaar on its west side, had emerged as the biggest grey market after the rail route between Amritsar and Lahore was opened in 1976. The traders initially started importing goods, mainly fancy electronic items, which were sold to local customers.

Presently, the shopkeepers here are dealing in cosmetics, mobile phones and accessories and clothing. A large number of vendors set up their makeshift stalls under the dangling cables.

Considering the fact that the vendors set up their shops selling clothes under the cobwebs of cables, an electric short-circuit might prove dangerous. The shopkeepers stated that the hanging cables are so loose that they can easily touch a person’s head if he is not aware.

The shopkeepers here informed that the local residents also used to refer to Landa Bazaar as ‘Chor Bazaar’ but times have changed and it has become an important business hub.

“Hotels, hospitals and other important businesses have come up in its vicinity. The cobwebs of cables on electricity poles and in front of shops are a nuisance for the shopkeepers and visitors,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a shopkeeper.

