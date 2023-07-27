Knotty affairs: Dangling wires mar facade of city’s Shastri market

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 26

Dangling cables and cobwebs of wires have not only marred the façade of the famous Shastri market, famed for wholesale and retail garments and clothing in the city, but also pose a threat to the lives and properties of residents.

The trading community is peeved over loose cables of different departments, including telecom companies, internet companies and powercom department. However, the question is who will bell the cat. In the absence of any policy, the district administration and the municipal corporation authorities just look the other way.

Shastri market is located near the telephone exchange in the walled city in one of the busiest areas and is considered the commercial lifeline of the holy city. Set up centuries ago, these markets are situated in congested lanes while increase in the number of transportation vehicles, including e-rickshaws, two-wheelers and cars, have made these lanes more crowded.

“Short circuits and sparks, especially in summers, have become the order of the day, making it risky for those passing under them or living nearby. Many of the stores have high piles of combustible products, including cloths, and a spark can perish the goods,” said a trader, adding that the presence of bundles of cobwebs of wires has made it more dangerous for those living nearby.

Sharvan Kumar, a garment trader in the area, says the authorities have turned a blind eye to the menace with more and more telecom and internet companies tying their wires to electricity poles in the area. These have become an eyesore for people. There seems to be no solution to the problem that is getting aggravated day by day. The area has witnessed several incidents of fire outbreaks due to sparks in electricity wires.

The companies have not spared even windows and balconies of the residents’ houses, leading to a threat of electrocution. “It appears that authorities are waiting for some disaster to happen before it takes some corrective measures,” said another shopkeeper.