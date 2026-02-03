Krishi Vigyan Kendra to train farmers in pig rearing

In an effort to promote pig farming as a profitable subsidiary occupation for farmers, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), under Punjab Agricultural University, will organise a seven-day skill-based training course from February 9 to 17.

The programme will be held at the KVK campus at Nag Kalan, Jahangir, Majitha Road. Officials said that pig farming requires comparatively low investment, less land and offers quick returns, making it a suitable additional source of income for small and marginal farmers.

The training will focus on scientific pig rearing practices, including breed selection, feeding management, housing, disease control and marketing, to help farmers increase their earnings alongside traditional agriculture.

Assistant Prof Dr Kanwarpal Singh Dhillon said due to limited seats, registration will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. He said that interested farmers and rural youth must submit the registration form in person during office hours from Monday to Friday before February 9.