DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Krishi Vigyan Kendra to train farmers in pig rearing

Krishi Vigyan Kendra to train farmers in pig rearing

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:59 AM Feb 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In an effort to promote pig farming as a profitable subsidiary occupation for farmers, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), under Punjab Agricultural University, will organise a seven-day skill-based training course from February 9 to 17.

Advertisement

The programme will be held at the KVK campus at Nag Kalan, Jahangir, Majitha Road. Officials said that pig farming requires comparatively low investment, less land and offers quick returns, making it a suitable additional source of income for small and marginal farmers.

Advertisement

The training will focus on scientific pig rearing practices, including breed selection, feeding management, housing, disease control and marketing, to help farmers increase their earnings alongside traditional agriculture.

Advertisement

Assistant Prof Dr Kanwarpal Singh Dhillon said due to limited seats, registration will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. He said that interested farmers and rural youth must submit the registration form in person during office hours from Monday to Friday before February 9.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts