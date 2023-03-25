KT Kala organises 2-day art workshop

Amritsar, March 24
The KAUSA Trust inaugurated a two-day Artist Meet (Art Workshop) at KT: Kala Art Gallery and Museum. As many as 11 artists from Punjab, Himachal and Chandigarh participated in the workshop.
In the workshop, every participating artist made a painting using his own technique and style. Alka Arora, Managing Director, the SBS Group of Colleges-Amritsar, inaugurated the workshop in presence of secretary Rajesh Raina, treasurer KR Tuli. Director Brajesh Jolly and Amrita Raina were also present during the inauguration.
The chief guest appreciated the work being done by the KAUSA Trust for the promotion of art and culture in the region.
She also welcomed the artists participating in the workshop. Many renowned artists like Kulwant Singh Gill, Lalit Gopal Parashar, Mala Chawla, Jyoti Thakur, among others, were also present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Never asked for foreign intervention, BJP leaders lied in Parliament to divert Adani issue: Rahul Gandhi addresses press after disqualification from LS
He said Indian democracy is under threat and examples of it ...
PIL in Supreme Court challenges 'automatic disqualification' of lawmakers upon conviction and 2-year sentence
The plea is filed by a Kerala-based social activist
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification goes against basic tenets of Constitution, says Sharad Pawar
Gandhi, representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency in K...
Eric Garcetti sworn in as next US Ambassador to India
After a wait of over two years, India will have a full-fledg...
Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Upon his arrival at the CBI headquarters at around 10.30am, ...