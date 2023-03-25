KT Kala organises 2-day art workshop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 24

The KAUSA Trust inaugurated a two-day Artist Meet (Art Workshop) at KT: Kala Art Gallery and Museum. As many as 11 artists from Punjab, Himachal and Chandigarh participated in the workshop.

In the workshop, every participating artist made a painting using his own technique and style. Alka Arora, Managing Director, the SBS Group of Colleges-Amritsar, inaugurated the workshop in presence of secretary Rajesh Raina, treasurer KR Tuli. Director Brajesh Jolly and Amrita Raina were also present during the inauguration.

The chief guest appreciated the work being done by the KAUSA Trust for the promotion of art and culture in the region.

She also welcomed the artists participating in the workshop. Many renowned artists like Kulwant Singh Gill, Lalit Gopal Parashar, Mala Chawla, Jyoti Thakur, among others, were also present on the occasion.