Kuldeep Dhaliwal calls for face-to-face questioning of Majithia, Bhola

Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Wednesday slammed the SAD and the BJP over the drug issue after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing an alleged Rs 6,000-crore racket summoned Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia for questioning on October 5.

In a release issued here, he said the SIT should bring the complete truth about the drug case to light.

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He said accused Jagdish Bhola and Majithia should be questioned face-to-face so that every link in the drug network could be thoroughly investigated.

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According to sources, the SIT has also summoned Bhola, who was arrested in November 2013. The police had seized drugs worth Rs 20 crore from his home.

The Enforcement Directorate later pegged the money laundering and drug racket at Rs 6,000 crore. Bhola named Majithia in 2014.

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Dhaliwal said, “Jagdish Bhola and Bikram Singh Majithia should be made to sit face-to-face and questioned so that the truth comes out. Every aspect of the drug network must be investigated, and no person should be given any special treatment.”

He added, “Every resident of Punjab knows how the drug network spread across the state during the 2007-2017 Akali-BJP government. Bikram Majithia and his associates played a major role in that period.”

He asserted that the AAP government had launched a comprehensive war against drug abuse, arresting thousands of smugglers and peddlers. “The opposition parties are doing politics on the drug issue only to defame the Bhagwant Mann government. The allegations of political vendetta being levelled by the SAD are completely misplaced. The objective of the Mann government is not political vendetta but to make Punjab drug-free,” he said.

Dhaliwal said Punjab shares a 532-kilometre border with Pakistan, while the BSF's jurisdiction extends up to 50 km inside the fence.

“Drones are being used to bring drugs and weapons from across the border. CM Bhagwant Mann has repeatedly demanded that the Centre install anti-drone systems and take effective steps to seal the border, but the Centre is running away from its responsibility," he alleged.

“The Punjab Government is doing everything within its jurisdiction to stop the drug trade, but border security is the responsibility of the Centre,” he said.