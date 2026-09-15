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Home / Amritsar / Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks funds to protect Ajnala from floods

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks funds to protect Ajnala from floods

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:43 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Expansion plan on cards for Ajnala sugar mill, says minister
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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ajnala Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, along with a delegation of sarpanches from the constituency, on Monday met Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and urged the Centre to expedite the construction of a dam on the Ujh River in Jammu and Kashmir to protect Ajnala from recurring floods.

During the meeting, Dhaliwal highlighted the problems faced by residents of Ajnala due to the recurring flow of Ujh River waters, which he said had repeatedly caused flooding and extensive damage in the region, affecting people’s lives and livelihoods. He said the persistent flood threat was also hampering the economic development of the area. “No one is willing to establish industries in an area where there is a constant fear of floods and destruction.,” he said.

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