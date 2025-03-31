DT
Home / Amritsar / Kunwar challenges Malik for debate over development works

Kunwar challenges Malik for debate over development works

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:10 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh (centre) addresses mediapersons in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Two days ago, former Rajya Sabha member Shwait Malik lambasted the AAP, while alleging that internal conflicts of the party were hurting development of the North Assembly constituency. Today, Dr Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, AAP’s North Assembly constituency MLA, challenged him for debate during a press conference which was held just opposite his house.

“Ninety per cent of development works have already been completed in my constituency. I informed Malik about holding press conference in front of my house and asked him to come for debate if wanted to, but he failed to turn up,” Kunwar said.

“Malik talks about my differences with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, but everybody in the city knows who played ‘instrumental’ role in the defeat of the BJP leaders who contested for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat,” he quipped.

He said, “I could have ideological differences with the CM, but it did not affect development works in the North Assembly constituency. Development works have been carried out with the CM’s discretionary funds,” he pointed out.

“Almost all development works in the North Assembly constituency have been completed and even the court road outside Malik’s house has been re-laid during my tenure,” he said.

He said, “Former Rajya Sabha member has been targeting the North Assembly constituency only to make a ground for contesting polls from here in 2027.”

Kunwar said former Rajya Sabha member was making false claims over the inclusion of 12 gram panchayats in the city’s jurisdiction, while he himself failed to do so when he was mayor of the city.

“I do not lay any foundation stones bearing my name plate on every small development work. I inscribe my name on people’s heart through my honest works,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malik alleged that the proposal to include 12 panchayats of the Amritsar North Assembly constituency in the Municipal Corporation was passed, but the AAP’s infighting brought development in the area to a grinding halt. He pointed out that the situation was worrisome with issues like broken roads, neglected parks and poor sewerage and garbage management not being paid attention to by the authorities concerned.

Malik said AAP’s internal conflicts would lead to its downfall, citing the example of Delhi and predicting a “backbreaking defeat” for the party in 2027 elections to be held in Punjab. — TNS

