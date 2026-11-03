DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Kunwar Vijay Pratap’s switch to BJP draws AAP flak

Kunwar Vijay Pratap’s switch to BJP draws AAP flak

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:22 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
AAP leader Talbir Singh Gill
Advertisement

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab’s Majitha constituency in-charge Talbir Singh Gill launched a sharp political attack on Kunwar Vijay Pratap over his joining the BJP, accusing him of playing politics over the sensitive and serious issues of Punjab, including Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents.

Gill said that Kunwar had built his politics around this very issue for a long time but by joining the BJP, an ally of the very political camp he had criticised, he had exposed his opportunistic and disgraceful mindset.

Advertisement

In a release issued here on Tuesday, Gill said Kunwar used to begin every press conference by saying that he was conducting an impartial investigation into the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents and that the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was not supporting him.

Advertisement

Trusting him, the Aam Aadmi Party inducted him into the party, gave him an election ticket and made him an MLA. However, soon after his victory, suspicions had already begun to emerge that his covert links were with the BJP, following which the party had started distancing itself from him.

Gill made serious allegations, stating that Kunwar portrayed himself in the media as a justice-loving person and a people’s leader, indulged in theatrics and fooled the public. The reality, he said, was that Kunwar had ruined the investigation of the entire case at the BJP’s behest. This has also been confirmed by Sukhraj Singh, the son of the Sikh who was martyred in the Behbal Kalan firing incident, who expressed his anguish through a video and clearly stated that Kunwar had joined hands in destroying the case. Gill said that the man who would start his day by criticising Sukhbir Singh Badal will now have to share the stage with him in the coming days. Furthermore, the people he had repeatedly spoken ill of, including Raghav Chadha, belong to the same political camp that he has now become a part of.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts