Kunwar Vijay Pratap’s switch to BJP draws AAP flak

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab’s Majitha constituency in-charge Talbir Singh Gill launched a sharp political attack on Kunwar Vijay Pratap over his joining the BJP, accusing him of playing politics over the sensitive and serious issues of Punjab, including Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents.

Gill said that Kunwar had built his politics around this very issue for a long time but by joining the BJP, an ally of the very political camp he had criticised, he had exposed his opportunistic and disgraceful mindset.

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In a release issued here on Tuesday, Gill said Kunwar used to begin every press conference by saying that he was conducting an impartial investigation into the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents and that the then Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was not supporting him.

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Trusting him, the Aam Aadmi Party inducted him into the party, gave him an election ticket and made him an MLA. However, soon after his victory, suspicions had already begun to emerge that his covert links were with the BJP, following which the party had started distancing itself from him.

Gill made serious allegations, stating that Kunwar portrayed himself in the media as a justice-loving person and a people’s leader, indulged in theatrics and fooled the public. The reality, he said, was that Kunwar had ruined the investigation of the entire case at the BJP’s behest. This has also been confirmed by Sukhraj Singh, the son of the Sikh who was martyred in the Behbal Kalan firing incident, who expressed his anguish through a video and clearly stated that Kunwar had joined hands in destroying the case. Gill said that the man who would start his day by criticising Sukhbir Singh Badal will now have to share the stage with him in the coming days. Furthermore, the people he had repeatedly spoken ill of, including Raghav Chadha, belong to the same political camp that he has now become a part of.