Kunwar’s BJP entry may shift proposed alliance dynamics: Poll analysts

As the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) move towards a possible alliance ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the induction of former AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has emerged as one of the complications, particularly given his political opposition to the Akali leadership over the sacrilege cases.

Political observers describe the proposed reunion as a “marriage of convenience”, arguing that structural differences between the two parties remain unresolved. While the BJP is looking to expand its political footprint in Punjab, the Akalis will have to convince their rural support base about returning to an alliance with a party they parted ways with in 2020 over the farm laws.

Kunwar’s position is particularly interesting. The former IPS officer, while investigating the sacrilege and police firing cases, repeatedly questioned the role of senior Akali leaders, including former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. His victory over SAD’s Anil Joshi from Amritsar North in 2022 makes his possible accommodation within the BJP-SAD arrangement politically sensitive.

The question is whether the BJP will accommodate his political ambitions and how the SAD will respond if he seeks to contest from Amritsar. His political past could become a test of how far the two parties are willing to compromise to make the alliance work.

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According to political analyst Kuljeet Singh Mallanwali, the alliance could offer the BJP an opportunity to create space among sections of the rural electorate, while the SAD would have to make room for the BJP in areas where it traditionally enjoyed greater influence. He believes the BJP is unlikely to return to the previous arrangement under which it contested 23 seats, while the SAD fought the elections from 94 segments.

Jagroop Sekhon, another senior political analyst and former professor of political science at Guru Nanak Dev University, also points to divisions within the Akali political landscape, with several senior leaders associated with the SAD (Punar Surjit) faction.

His argument: “The SAD continues to face questions over its record in government, including farmers’ concerns, sand mining, drugs and youth migration. The BJP, which was part of the previous alliance government, cannot entirely distance itself from that period either.”

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The analyst believes the BJP has more to gain from political expansion, while the SAD risks further weakening its independent political space.

For Kunwar, the alliance presents both an opportunity and a political contradiction: “He must establish himself within the BJP while navigating a possible partnership with leaders he has previously held accountable. The BJP knows how to use political gains and the party will find a place for Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh as his ideology and political standing aligns with theirs. Whether he contests or not, the BJP will make space for him significantly,” said Sekhon. Ultimately, the reunion will test whether electoral convenience can overcome the political baggage of the past.