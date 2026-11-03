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Home / Amritsar / Kunwar’s development claim holds no water: AAP takes dig at ex-MLA on his crossover to BJP

Kunwar’s development claim holds no water: AAP takes dig at ex-MLA on his crossover to BJP

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:48 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. File photo
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Reacting to the crossover of former Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party today went into an attack mode.

Belying his claim that had achieved 90 per cent of the targets he had set as a legislator, AAP North halqa incharge Karamjit Singh Rintu said since his appointment in July 2025, he has been clearing the backlog.

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“The entire sewer network of the segment was choked. With machines and manpower, I, somehow, managed to complete 97 per cent of the work,” he added.

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Rintu said 150 metalled roads were recarpeted, including the stretch connecting Trilium Mall with the Kachehri road, Medical Enclave, Green Avenue, Tagore Avenue and 88 Feet Road.Also, roads falling under the Baba Deep Singh panchayat, Naushehra Kalan and Naushehra Khurd, were repaired.

Taking a dig at Singh’s statement that “Punjabis are in danger”, the AAP leader said: “Imagine the heights of opportunism that a non-Punjabi is saying such a thing,” said the AAP North halqa incharge.

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“Around the time of Bargari sacrilege too, Singh had made such statements. Will he deliver justice with the help of the BJP, which has been offering convenient paroles to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh?” he asked.

On the shift, four-time Congress councillor from the North constituency Raj Kanwal Preet Pal Singh Lucky said: “The constituency has not seen any development in the past four-and-a-half years. It’s strange that the government, which is facing a political challenge ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, has started all works all of a sudden.”

APS Chatha, who is close to Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, rubbished the claims of the opposition parties, saying that the former MLA had finished almost all works before being suspended by the Aam Aadmi Party. He said the list of these works was extremely long.

Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was suspended by the Aam Aadmi Party for five years on June 29, 2025, for alleged

anti-party activities.

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