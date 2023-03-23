'Kurahiya' talks about struggles to stay committed to one's belief

Amritsar, March 22
What does it take for a man of principles to deviate from what he believes in? Well, in Waryam Sandhu’s Kurahiya, all it takes is a “friendly” nudge. As the protagonist of Kurahiya, a story written by Waryam Singh Sandhu, always says: “A man should stand on his feet, he should not be shaken.” But the story tells us about what it takes for a man to stay on his feet and the struggle one undergoes to stay committed to one’s belief.
The stage adaptation of the play was presented at the art gallery by the Indian Academy of Fine Arts. The play was directed and enacted by Arvinder Chamak.
