KVK trains youth in pig farming

In a push to diversify farm incomes amid rising input costs in traditional crops, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Amritsar, has trained 18 farmers, farm women and rural youth in scientific pig farming, positioning it as a viable subsidiary occupation for small and marginal households in border districts.

The seven-day vocational programme was organised by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) through its KVK, Amritsar, under the aegis of ICAR-ATARI Zone-I recently. Participants from Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur districts attended training.

Associate Director (Training) Dr Bikramjit Singh encouraged trainees to leverage KVK services for technical guidance and support.

Course coordinator Dr Kanwarpal Singh Dhillon, Assistant Professor (Animal Science), spoke on scientific pig rearing, including breed selection, feeding management, housing, vaccination, deworming, common diseases and farm economics.