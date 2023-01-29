Labourer dies while laying sewer pipe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 28

A labourer lost his life today after earth fell upon him while working in a channel dug up to lay sewer pipe on a stretch outside the Waheguru city in the Chabhal area.

MLA Dr Ajay Gupta said instructed the Municipal Corporation’s JE Jaswinder Singh to give due compensation to the family of the deceased. He said the O&M Department of the MC dug up the stretch to lay sewerage.