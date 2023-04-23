Labourers protest, demand more remuneration for unloading trucks

Tarn Taran, April 22
Activists of the district branch of the Punjab Pradesh Galla Mazdoor Union staged a dharna in front of the gates of the KDR godowns situated in Pandori Gola village on the Tarn Taran-Khadoor Sahib road on Saturday. They were protesting for more remuneration for unloading wheat crop from the trucks.
Hira Singh, district president of the union, while addressing a gathering on the occasion said the contractor, Sharanjit Singh, was giving them 40 paise per bag for unloading a wheat crop from the truck. “But on the contrary, labourers were paid Rs 2.15 per bag for unloading last year,” said Hira Singh. They were demanding increased remuneration as compared to that given to them last year for unloading trucks, said Hira Singh.
While addressing the protesters, contractor Sharanjit Singh said he would pay Rs 1.10 per bag to labourers for unloading and Rs 2.20 would be paid to them by truck owners. On assurance, the protesters lifted the dharna in the evening.
