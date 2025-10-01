Lack of amenities mars preparations for three-day annual Jor Mela

The three-day annual mela at the historic Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib near Jhabal is set to begin on October 5, but poor civic infrastructure threatens to overshadow the festive spirit. Thousands of devotees are expected to arrive for the mela, yet the approach roads, sanitation and other facilities paint a grim picture of neglect.

The bridge on the canal near Mianpur village, a crucial link for pilgrims travelling from Chheharta road, has remained incomplete for the last four years. With construction work still pending, commuters are forced to take a longer detour, adding to travel time and inconvenience. The alternative route from Amritsar via Bohru village is no better, riddled with potholes, despite commuters paying toll tax regularly. Residents and visitors alike are questioning why the toll is being collected when basic road maintenance remains ignored.

Adding to the dismal condition of infrastructure, heaps of garbage dumped along the Jhabal road, greet devotees heading toward the shrine. Locals say the waste has not only become an eyesore but also poses health hazards, particularly with the festive rush around the corner. “It is painful that people come with devotion, but the first impression they get is of filth and neglect,” remarked Harbhajan Singh, a local resident.

The mela, which holds immense religious and cultural significance, features a Nagar Kirtan that passes through the surrounding villages before culminating at the gurdwara. However, the route of the procession itself is dotted with overflowing garbage heaps, undermining the sanctity of the event.

Within the vicinity of the gurdwara too, civic issues remain unaddressed. Devotees and shopkeepers have long demanded the installation of an underground sewerage system. Currently, open drains and stagnant water make the surroundings unhygienic, especially during large gatherings.

While the mela committee and local volunteers are making efforts to ensure smooth arrangements inside the shrine complex, the absence of government intervention in improving external civic amenities is glaring. With just days left for the festivities, devotees are urging the administration to carry out immediate repairs, clear garbage dumps, and make temporary sanitation arrangements to uphold the dignity of the historic shrine.

The mela at Gurdwara Baba Budha Sahib celebrates the legacy of one of Sikhism’s revered saints. Pilgrims from across Punjab and other states arrive in large numbers every year. This year too, the devotion of the Sangat will be strong but unless the civic authorities wake up to their responsibilities, the experience may remain marred by neglect.

