Lack of sports infra threatens future talent in Amritsar

The holy city is witnessing rapid urbanisation with concrete structures mushrooming across its landscape. However, there appears to be no serious effort by the government to develop adequate playgrounds and sports facilities to nurture young talent.

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Sports experts believe this gap could prove costly in the long run, as the number of sportspersons from the region making it to the national pool may decline in the coming years.

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At the same time, the rising cost of living is placing additional pressure on parents, making it increasingly difficult for them to invest in both education and sports training for their children.

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The district administration and the Punjab Sports Department have failed to create sufficient sports infrastructure to meet the needs of the growing population. The shortage of playgrounds discourages children and youth from pursuing sports as a career, often forcing them to play in informal and inadequate spaces.

The District Sports Department, which is responsible for providing sports equipment and infrastructure, currently operates a wrestling stadium and the ageing Guru Nanak Dev Stadium, where coaches train youngsters in various disciplines. Both facilities were established decades ago.

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Despite the city’s population increasing manifold over the past few decades, no major sports infrastructure has been added during this period.

Over the years, successive governments have paid little attention to developing and maintaining world-class sports facilities. While policies aimed at nurturing young athletes are often announced, their benefits remain limited to a small section of aspiring sportspersons.

A visit to various training centres reveals that the city lags behind other major Punjab cities in terms of sports infrastructure. Apart from Guru Nanak Dev Stadium, which offers training in hockey, volleyball, football, athletics and weightlifting, there are a few options for youngsters seeking professional coaching. Many of these sports require only modest investment from both the government and parents.

Most international players from Amritsar have emerged from cricket and hockey, largely due to the availability of facilities such as Gandhi Ground, a cricket venue dating back to the pre-Partition era, the AstroTurf at Guru Nanak Dev University and the playgrounds of the iconic Khalsa College.

In early 2025, the Amritsar Improvement Trust (AIT) shelved its long-pending proposal to construct a multipurpose sports stadium, effectively ending hopes of adding an international-level sports facility to the city. The project, planned on 25 acres in E-Block of Ranjit Avenue, envisaged indoor and outdoor stadiums for multiple sports. However, delays in execution led to a sharp rise in land prices, rendering the project financially unviable.