Lack of winter chill worries traders, farmers

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, December 11

A comparatively delayed winter this year has the sellers of woollen clothes and electronic appliances worried as they usually witness a boom in sales with the decrease in temperature at this time of the year. The shopkeepers stated that a warmer winter in the area this year has so far not prompted the residents to come out in large numbers to buy heavy woollens and electronic appliances like room heaters and heat converters so far though with the cold season still in its early stage, things may take a turn later.

“It’s December and people are still wearing half-sleeve sweaters and jackets. Though the chill can be felt during late evening and early in the morning, the days are still warm,” said woollen cloth seller Ashwani Kumar of Putlighar.

Similarly, Amanpreet Singh, an electronic seller in the city said, “There is no demand for room heaters and heat convertors as yet. People usually feel the need to buy these items when they start feeling the cold. Even during the night, one can easily manage with a light blanket.” He said that the prevailing weather conditions have been causing worry to the traders as they had large stocks piled up.

Usually, residents of the area witness the arrival of intense cold in the second fortnight of November. A college-goer Vansikha said, “Winters for us are fun time but I am yet to get the feeling which usually is associated with this season. I am still waiting to wear long coats and long boots.” She said though the sun has mellowed, the heat is not always bearable during the daytime.

Warmer winters have already caused a decline in the yield of wheat crop. Agricultural experts stated that it is not a good sign as the wheat crop needs cold weather to grow when it is in tillering stage and warmer weather can affect the yield adversely.