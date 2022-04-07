in brief

Lahan, illicit liquor seized

The Excise Department and the Punjab Police in a joint major operation seized 590-kg lahan and 10.5-litre illicit liquor from Kot Dharam Chand Kalan on Wednesday.

Tarn Taran: The Excise Department and the Punjab Police in a joint major operation seized 590-kg lahan and 10.5-litre illicit liquor from Kot Dharam Chand Kalan on Wednesday. The operation was supervised by Jatinder Singh, Excise and Taxation Inspector (ETI), and as many as 30 policemen and the employees of the Excise Department were involved to search different suspected location of bootleggers. The team seized 45-kg lahan and 10.5-litre illicit liquor from the residence of Sawinder Kaur and 45-kg lahan from the residence of Sajjan Singh. The 500-kg unclaimed lahan was destroyed on the spot. The accused was booked under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act by the Jhabal police. OC

Release salary, say Safai sewaks

Tarn Taran: The Safai Sewak Union, Punjab, on Tuesday condemned the local municipal council authorities for not releasing the pending salaries of sweepers and other staff working on a contractual basis. Romesh Kumar Shergill, state vice-president of the Safai Sewak Union, said the municipal council contractor had failed to release salary to all 250 sweepers, sewer men, gardener (malis), Fire Brigade staff, etc, in the last eight months. The leader of the employees said the contractor released salary only for two months to the staff while the salary for six months was still pending for which the employees held the protest. The union warned that in case the employees were not paid their salary for the remaining six months they would go on the agitation path. OC

Teen abducted, one booked

Tarn Taran: A teenaged girl, who studies in eighth standard, was allegedly abducted from Maluwal Santa village, falling under Jhabal police station, on the intervening night of April 4 and 5. The accused has been identified as Vijaypal Singh of Sarai Amanat Khan village, who with the ‘jagrata party’ had come to the residence of the victim as dholki master six months ago. He established relations with the girl and was in touch with her over mobile since then. The father of the victim in his statement recorded with the Jhabal police said on April 4, the entire family was sleeping, when the accused abducted the girl on the pretext of marrying her. She even took away gold ornaments weighing 33 gm and Rs60,000 cash from her home before fleeing. A case under Sections 363,366-A and 380 of the IPC was registered, said ASI Kuldeep Singh.

