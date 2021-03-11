Lahan, illicit liquor seized in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: The police have seized 310-litre lahan and 33,750-ml illicit from five different places on Thursday. The local city police recovered 180 litre of lahan from the house of Raj Kumar of Kotli village. He absconded from the spot. The Sarhali police during a raid in Shakri village recovered 15,000 ml of illicit liquor from the house of Satnam Singh and 30-litre lahan from the residence of Gurdev Singh. Both are at large. Meanwhile, the Patti Sadar police have arrested one Amritpal Singh of Nawan Quila Sabhra with 18,750-ml illicit liquor and Sukhraj Singh of Uppal village was arrested with 100-litre lahan. Cases under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act have registered against the accused at the police stations concerned. OC

200-gm heroin, 310 tablets seized

Tarn Taran: Five persons, including two women, were arrested from different places with 200-gram heroin on Thursday. A drug peddler, however, managed to escape. The police on Friday said Amarjit Kaur of Tur was arrested by the Patti Sadar police with 105-gm heroin and 310 intoxicating tablets. Komalpreet Kaur Komal and Balwindewr Singh, both residents of Miani, were arrested by the Goindwal Sahib police with 70-gm heroin. The Harike police, too, arrested one Palwinder Singh of Harike with 15-gm heroin, while the police of Sarai Amanat Khan arrested Rahuldeep Singh of Manakpur with 10-gm heroin. Rahuldeep Singh procured the drugs from Amrit of his village. All six have been booked under relevant Sections of the NDPS Act by the police concerned.