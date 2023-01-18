Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 17

The stretch of the Chabhal road outside Waheguru City, which was laid a fortnight ago, is now being dug up to lay sewer pipes.

Residents of the area are surprised as the stretch was a kutcha road and it was laid for the first time now. The digging has been underway for the last two days.

Harjeet Singh, a resident of the area, said the road was laid after a long wait. He recalled that Dr Ajay Gupta, MLA of the Central assembly constituency, under whose jurisdiction the locality comes, had inaugurated the project. “We were dismayed to find the newly laid road being dug up to lay the sewer pipes.”

Manjeet Kaur, another resident, said they did not know when the road would be re-laid the next time. “Public money has gone down the drain and they would have to once again face clouds of dust and difficulty in moving along the stretch. A vehicle passing the stretch would raise dust. The houses constructed on both sides of the road would be covered with dust.” Dr Ajay Gupta, MLA of the Central assembly constituency, said he would comment on the matter after getting it properly checked.