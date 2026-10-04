Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Clamour for justice grows as farmers head to Chandigarh

Farmers, led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, left for Chandigarh to take part in a candle march being held to mark the fifth anniversary of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The candle march, being organised by farmer and worker organisations of the Punjab-Haryana chapter of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, will begin from Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh at 6 pm and culminate at the Matka Chowk.

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Tributes will be paid to those who lost their lives in the October 3, 2021, incident.

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Kisan leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the contingent from Amritsar had left on Saturday morning and would be part of the evening event.

Pandher said four farmers and a journalist, Raman Kashyap, were killed during a farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh. Following a probe, a chargesheet was filed against several accused, including Ashish Mishra, on various charges, including that of murder.

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The case is pending before the court. Various organisations have been seeking justice and punishment for those found guilty in accordance with law.

The 2021 agreement between the government and farmer representatives had included compensation of Rs 45 lakh each for the families of the four deceased farmers, a government job for one member of each family and Rs 10 lakh assistance for those injured. A judicial inquiry into the incident was also announced.

Farmers and workers said they would continue to raise demands until justice was delivered to the affected families and the commitments made by the government were fulfilled.