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Home / Amritsar / Lakhs throng Golden Temple on Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das

Lakhs throng Golden Temple on Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das

Devotees listen to Gurbani kirtan; historic artefacts displayed

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:37 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Devotees at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Lakhs of devotees from across the country and abroad paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on the Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das, the fourth Sikh Guru and founder of Amritsar.

The city was immersed in a spiritual atmosphere as devotees gathered at the Golden Temple to listen to Gurbani kirtan and offer prayers.

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Elaborate jalaus (displays of sacred artefacts) were arranged at the Golden Temple, Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib, attracting devotees throughout the day.

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Historic artefacts were displayed inside the Golden Temple, allowing devotees to witness and pay their respects to the Sikh community’s religious heritage.

The main religious programme was held at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, where the bhog of an akhand path was performed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Prominent ragis, dhadis and kavishri jathas rendered religious compositions and narrated Sikh history to the congregation.

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Addressing the devotees, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the shrine established by Guru Ram Das had become a spiritual centre for humanity, welcoming people from across the world without discrimination.

He said the life and teachings of Guru Ram Das continued to guide humanity and urged devotees to follow the Guru’s teachings and remain committed to Gurbani and Sikh traditions.

Earlier, Sikh preacher Pinderpal Singh shed light on the life and contributions of Guru Ram Das.

A kavi darbar was also organised at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, where poets recited compositions highlighting the Guru’s life and contributions to the Sikh faith. A special raag darbar and partaal kirtan programme was held on Sunday night, during which renowned ragis performed Gurbani composed by Guru Ram Das in traditional musical styles.

The SGPC and various religious organisations made elaborate arrangements for langar to serve devotees visiting the shrine.

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