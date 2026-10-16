Lance Naik Partap cremated with full state honours at native village

Lance Naik Partap Singh of Rudewal, a border village in Ajnala, was cremated with state honours on Thursday. He died of a heart attack while on duty in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Partap is survived by his wife and three children. Partap Singh was also a volleyball player in the 18th Sikh Light Regiment. A number of political leaders, social workers and villagers attended the funeral and paid tributes to Lance Naik Partap. Among those present were Ajnala MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Sukh Aujla, SAD halqa in-charge Jodh Singh Samra and Congress leader Kanwar Pratap Singh Ajnala.

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Mourning Partap Singh with his family, Dhaliwal asserted that the government would provide his family with the necessary assistance, including financial support and a government job for one of family members.