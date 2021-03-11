Land dispute: 5 hurt in clash in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

Tension gripped Dhaul Kalan village falling under the Kamboh police station after two groups indulged in cross-firing injuring around five persons over a land dispute.

On receiving information, senior police officials, including SP (Detective) Manoj Thakur and SHO Shashpal Singh reached the spot and started investigation.

One of the injured was identified as Ajaypal Singh, who suffered bullet injury on his face and was currently under treatment at a private hospital. His condition is stated to be serious but stable. Among others injured included Jagbir Singh, Roshanbir Singh and Dilbagh Singh.

SP (Detective) Manoj Thakur said investigations were under progress. He said police teams were recording the statements of the injured from both sides and an FIR was being registered in this regard.

Shashpal Singh, SHO, Kamboh police station, said three persons from each side were injured in the clash that took place in the afternoon. He said one group was headed by Ajaypal Singh while the other was led by Jaspal Singh of the same village. The doctors had declared Ajaypal unfit for giving any statement at the moment. He was hit by a .315 bore bullet.

Jagbir Singh sustained sharp weapon injury on the forehead while two fingers of Roshanbir Singh were chopped in the clash. They were accompanying Ajaypal during the incident. Ajaypal and Jagbir were in the ICU of a private hospital.

Dilbagh Singh was brother of Jaspal Singh. He also suffered sharp weapon injury.

“The statements were being recorded and a cross case was likely to be registered in the case against both the groups under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and for indulging in firing and thereby creating panic and tension in the village,” he added.