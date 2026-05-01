Land dispute at SG Enclave takes ugly turn

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Both parties accused each other of attempting to illegally occupy the piece of prime land worth crores of rupees.

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Harinder Singh Dhillon, the complainant, alleged that the disputed land was jointly owned and remained undivided in official revenue records. He alleged that since 2023, objections had repeatedly been raised against the development of an “unauthorised colony”. The complainants alleged that instead of taking action against the alleged illegal development, the police machinery was being used by influential persons to dispossess the lawful co-sharers from the land.

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He said he and his family members were present on the property to safeguard their rights when police personnel carried out coercive action last night. Allegations of pushing and intimidation of women were also levelled against those present during the incident. They termed the episode a “direct assault on constitutional rights and the rule of law”. He demanded an independent probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, Yadwinder Singh, DSP, said both parties were occupants of the land. The administration had already imposed Section 164 of BNSS dealing with the disputes over land that was likely to cause law and order problem. But certain people from a group had been camping there, while other group also wanted to occupy the land.

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The police took action to avoid any law and order trouble. Further investigations are in progress.