icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Land dispute turns ugly in Haria village; man, daughter injured

Land dispute turns ugly in Haria village; man, daughter injured

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:58 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A land dispute allegedly turned violent at Haria village under the Kathunangal police station on Sunday evening, leaving a man and his daughter injured after they were reportedly attacked by a group of armed assailants.

Advertisement

Acting on the statement of Shamsher Singh (30), a resident of Haria village, the Kathunangal police have registered a case against Sarbjit Singh, Davinder Singh, Hardeep Singh and 10-12 unidentified accomplices on charges of attempted murder and under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Advertisement

According to the complainant, he, his father Narinder Singh and sister Manpreet Kaur were present in their agricultural fields at around 5.30 pm on June 14 when the accused allegedly arrived on motorcycles armed with sharp-edged weapons and a pistol.

Advertisement

He alleged that Davinder Singh, while raising slogans, accused the family of getting the disputed land demarcated. Soon after, Sarbjit Singh and Davinder Singh allegedly attacked Narinder Singh with datars, causing injuries to his head and leg.

When Manpreet Kaur and Shamsher Singh intervened to rescue Narinder Singh, Hardeep Singh allegedly assaulted and dragged Manpreet Kaur, injuring her.

Advertisement

The complainant further alleged that Sarbjit Singh snatched Manpreet Kaur’s mobile phone before the unidentified accomplices joined the assault. During the attack, Hardeep Singh allegedly fired three shots from a pistol with the intention of killing him, but he narrowly escaped. As villagers gathered after hearing cries for help, the accused allegedly fled the spot with their weapons. The injured, identified as Narinder Singh and Manpreet Kaur, were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Majitha by family members and are undergoing treatment.

The police said the dispute stemmed from contested ownership and demarcation of agricultural land. Preventive proceedings had earlier been initiated between the rival parties over the same issue. A case has been registered under Sections 109, 74, 304, 329(3), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. No arrests had been made till the filing of the report, and further investigation is underway.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts