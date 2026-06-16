Land dispute turns ugly in Haria village; man, daughter injured

A land dispute allegedly turned violent at Haria village under the Kathunangal police station on Sunday evening, leaving a man and his daughter injured after they were reportedly attacked by a group of armed assailants.

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Acting on the statement of Shamsher Singh (30), a resident of Haria village, the Kathunangal police have registered a case against Sarbjit Singh, Davinder Singh, Hardeep Singh and 10-12 unidentified accomplices on charges of attempted murder and under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

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According to the complainant, he, his father Narinder Singh and sister Manpreet Kaur were present in their agricultural fields at around 5.30 pm on June 14 when the accused allegedly arrived on motorcycles armed with sharp-edged weapons and a pistol.

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He alleged that Davinder Singh, while raising slogans, accused the family of getting the disputed land demarcated. Soon after, Sarbjit Singh and Davinder Singh allegedly attacked Narinder Singh with datars, causing injuries to his head and leg.

When Manpreet Kaur and Shamsher Singh intervened to rescue Narinder Singh, Hardeep Singh allegedly assaulted and dragged Manpreet Kaur, injuring her.

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The complainant further alleged that Sarbjit Singh snatched Manpreet Kaur’s mobile phone before the unidentified accomplices joined the assault. During the attack, Hardeep Singh allegedly fired three shots from a pistol with the intention of killing him, but he narrowly escaped. As villagers gathered after hearing cries for help, the accused allegedly fled the spot with their weapons. The injured, identified as Narinder Singh and Manpreet Kaur, were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Majitha by family members and are undergoing treatment.

The police said the dispute stemmed from contested ownership and demarcation of agricultural land. Preventive proceedings had earlier been initiated between the rival parties over the same issue. A case has been registered under Sections 109, 74, 304, 329(3), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. No arrests had been made till the filing of the report, and further investigation is underway.