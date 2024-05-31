Landa demands Rs 1 crore ransom from merchant

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 30

Gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa, who runs his module from abroad, has demanded Rs 1 crore ransom from a merchant who runs a grocery store. The merchant, identified as Kulwant Singh, a resident of Tur village, informed the Goindwal Sahib police that he received a WhatsApp call on Tuesday in which the caller introduced himself as Lakhbir Singh Landa. He demanded Rs 1 crore ransom and warned that in case Kulwant failed to pay money, he (Landa) would harm his family members.

On Kulwant’s statement, ASI Lakhwinder Singh, Fatehbad police post in-charge, registered a case under Section 387 of the IPC in this connection.

Earlier too, Landa had demanded ransom from Kulwant. Harike is the native village of Lakhbir Singh Landa. He often calls well-off people from the business community, creates terror and demands huge ransom from them. Some of the victims, who paid huge amount to Landa, have migrated from here to safer places.

