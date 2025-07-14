Langah begins his second innings in politics

Veteran SAD leader Sucha Singh Langah began his second innings in politics by taking out an impressive road show through the district today, a development which is sure to give the jitters to his opponents, both within and outside the party. Langah led a procession of nearly 300 cars. The march commenced from Mukerian and ended at Dera Baba Nanak.

Advertisement

The recent elevation of Langah as president of the Gurdaspur district SAD is seen as a master-stroke as he is considered to be the only Akali leader who can galvanise the party cadre leading to the 2027 assembly polls.

The decision to make him the president for the second time is based on reports received by the high command from grassroots level workers. Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD chief, has made it clear that Langah will be the fulcrum around which all important decisions, political or otherwise, will be taken.

Advertisement

In his first innings which ran from the mid-eighties till 2017, he remained the Gurdaspur unit chief for more than two decades. There was no other party leader to match his mass appeal and stature.

In 2017, a sleaze video featuring him surfaced which badly damaged him politically and socially. He was jailed and after he came out of prison he became a recluse, staying away from politics and social obligations.

Advertisement

The consensus among the Akali leadership at that time was that Langah, who was also a member of SGPC Dharam Parchar Committee, had hurt the sentiments of Sikh community.

He was acquitted in 2018.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the party fared poorly as the SAD did not have any leader who could give direction to the party cadre. Out of the seven seats, the party scored a zilch.

Akal Takht had granted him a reprieve in November, 2022, after which his re-induction into his parent party was just a matter of time.

He was reinstated into the Sikh fold after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh awarded him Tankah (religious punishment) with a rider that he could not become a member of the SGPC for the next five years.

He was considered to be an acolyte of ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal and also remained a cabinet minister in the Badal cabinet.

Two important leaders who have been relegated to the sidelines by Langah’s elevation are ex-MLAs Gurbachan Singh Babbehali and Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal.

Tarlok Singh Bath, son of former minister Balbir Singh Bath, is seen as a moderate and is not in a position to disturb Langah’s authority.

It is almost certain that he will contest the 2027 polls from the Dera Baba Nanak assembly seat. His son, Sonu Langah, has been made the SAD’s Halqa in-charge of the seat.