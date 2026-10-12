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Home / Amritsar / Langoor Mela draws thousands of devotees on first day of Navratras in Amritsar

Langoor Mela draws thousands of devotees on first day of Navratras in Amritsar

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Parents with their children at Langoor Mela in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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The famous Langoor Mela began with the onset of Navratras here on Sunday. Thousands of children dressed as langoors paid obeisance at Bara Hanuman Mandir on the Durgiana Temple premises on the occasion.

Breaking with tradition, girls also dressed as langoors.

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Meanwhile, temples across the city wore a festive look. A large number of devotees bought puja items from shops and stalls set up in markets and outside temples.

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According to the tradition associated with the mela, children dressed as langoors, wearing bright silver-coloured outfits interspersed with red vertical stripes and conical caps, visit the historic Bada Hanuman Temple once a day during the Navratras.

Legend has it that the temple was built at the spot where Luv and Kush, the sons of Lord Ram, had tied Lord Hanuman to a banyan tree when he came to take them back to Ayodhya.

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According to the temple priests, the tradition of the Langoor Mela began with the belief that couples wishing for a male child visit the Bada Hanuman Temple to pray. Those whose wishes are fulfilled then bring their children dressed as langoors to express their gratitude to Lord Hanuman. Children dressed as langoors and their parents have to follow a strict regimen, observing the rules followed by celibates, or Brahmacharis, during the Navratra period. They have to remain barefoot, sleep on the floor, consume ‘satvik’ food, shun finery and pay obeisance at the temple every day.

Accompanied by their parents, friends and relatives, many children visit the temple in a festive spirit, dancing to the beats of the dhol. They follow this regimen until the Dussehra celebrations.

Another age-old tradition involves sowing barley seeds in an earthen pot and keeping it in the puja room on the first day of Navratras before immersing them in flowing water on the concluding day.

A day earlier, devotees visiting temples and markets purchased barley seeds to sow at their homes. They also bought red chunris, vermilion, coconuts, flowers and garlands required for the puja.

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