Language workshop

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A two-day workshop on learning the German language was organised by the Department of Mass Communication and Video Production under the Life Skills Enhancement Programme at DAV College. In the program organised for NPTEL students, Dr Mohan Kumar, former head, Foreign Languages Department, GNDU, taught students about the language. He said, “While learning a language, one does not only learn the language, but is also acquainted with the civilisation and culture of that country. Germany is a huge country and German is a beautiful language.” College principal Dr Amardeep Gupta said foreign languages are dominant in every field in the modern scenario.

GNDU examination results

The results for MSc Internet Studies Semester I, Master of Vocation (Cosmetology & Wellness), Semester - I, MA Fine Arts Semester – I, MA Fine Arts Semester – III, and other courses for the session December 2022 were declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available on university website www.gndu.ac.in, said Palwinder Singh, in-charge, Examinations.

Int’l Mother Language Day

The Book Readers Club of Goodwill International School organised a programme in the morning assembly to observe International Mother Langue Day. The theme of the day for 2023 is ‘Multilingual Education - a necessity to transform education’. According to the UN estimates, 40 per cent of the world population the world does not have access to their mother languages for education. Students were made aware about the historical background and importance of the mother language day on the occasion.

Financial literacy workshop

The placement cell of SSSS College of Commerce for Women organised a two-day financial literacy and career awareness programme in collaboration with the National Institute of Securities Market. Nagesh Kumar (CS) and Anita Saini, Certified Securities Market Trainer from SEBI, apprised the students regarding the pre-requisites and the procedure of investing in primary and secondary markets.