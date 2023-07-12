Last date to apply for BEd entrance test extended

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 11

The Punjab Government has appointed GNDU as the nodal agency to conduct the common entrance test for admission to B.Ed courses for all the Colleges of Education located in Punjab.

Prof Amit Kauts, coordinator for the entrance test and centralised counselling for B.Ed admissions, said keeping in view flood-like conditions across state, the deadline for registration for the test without incurring a late fee has been extended to July 18. However, the date for the Common Entrance Test itself will remain unchanged as scheduled earlier, i.e. on July 30, 2023 (Sunday).

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU