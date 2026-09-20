Last Indian railway station before border turns 100

A century-old railway station close to the India-Pakistan border, once under threat of demolition, could soon be given a new lease of life as a railway museum.

Dera Baba Nanak Railway Station marked its 100th anniversary on Friday with an event organised jointly by the Railways and INTACH Punjab. The celebrations highlighted the station’s journey to recognition as a heritage structure, with plans now underway to give the building a new role as a railway museum.

Advertisement

The station has served as a vital railway link in the border region for a century and holds a distinctive place in Punjab’s railway and border history. As the last railway station on the Indian side of the border, its preservation is significant not only architecturally but also for its historical association with the region.

Advertisement

The station had earlier faced the threat of demolition. According to INTACH Punjab, its timely intervention helped halt the demolition and drew attention to the building’s heritage value. The station was subsequently included as a heritage structure, paving the way for its conservation.

INTACH Punjab has now proposed converting the station into a railway museum, an initiative that has received in-principle agreement from the Railways. The museum could preserve the railway history of the border region and showcase how railways shaped movement, trade and connectivity in Punjab over the decades.

Advertisement

“The station’s history also intersects with the profound changes brought by Partition, when railway lines and stations across Punjab became witnesses to one of the largest migrations in history. The photo exhibition put up at the station gave a glimpse into its 100-year journey,” said Harpreet Bhatti, convener of the INTACH Gurdaspur chapter, who coordinated the event.

The conveners of the INTACH Amritsar and Jalandhar chapters also attended.