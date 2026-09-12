DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Last stand Remembering heroes of Saragarhi

Last stand Remembering heroes of Saragarhi

Over a century on, the battle remains a powerful symbol of courage, sacrifice, Sikh military tradition

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:47 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Saragarhi Gurdwara on the Heritage Street displays the sacrifice tale of 21 Sikh soldiers who were martyred in the Battle of Saragarhi. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

September 12, 1897, remains etched in the annals of Punjab’s military history as the day 21 Sikh soldiers made one of the most remarkable last stands in the history of warfare.

Stationed at the remote Saragarhi outpost in the North-West Frontier region, soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment found themselves surrounded by thousands of Afghan tribesmen. Their task was to protect the communication link between Fort Lockhart and Fort Gulistan and relay information about enemy movements. What happened next turned the 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army into legends of military history.

Advertisement

Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, the soldiers faced an unfamiliar and vastly outnumbered enemy. In that context, Saragarhi was not a conventional battle. It was a desperate defence of a small outpost against a much larger force familiar with the rugged terrain. Armed with single-shot Martini-Henry rifles, the Sikh soldiers fought from behind the fort walls as the attackers gradually closed in.

Advertisement

Brigadier Kanwaljit Singh, an army veteran who wrote the book ‘The Iconic Battle of Saragarhi’, describes the strategy in his account: “Havaldar Ishar Singh ordered his men not to fire and to allow the Pathans to come forward. His idea was that the soldiers should fire at them when they come within 1000 yards, their ‘firing range’.”

The Sikh soldiers had single-shot Martini-Henry .303 rifles, which could fire 10 rounds a minute. Each soldier had 400 bullets, 100 in their pockets and 300 in reserve. Within the first hour, 60 Pathan soldiers were killed.

Advertisement

Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also wrote about the battle in his book ‘Saragarhi and the Defence of the Saamna Fort’. “Sepoy Gurmukh Singh killed at least 20 Pathans while firing alone,” he wrote. The Pathans set the entire fort on fire to end the fight. The last of the 21 Sikh soldiers thought it better to lose his life than lay down his arms.

The unequal battle lasted for seven hours. All 21 soldiers on the Sikh side were killed, while between 180 and 200 Pathans were killed. About 600 Afghan tribal army men were injured, as documented in Captain Amarinder Singh’s book.

When news of the sacrifice of the Sikhs reached London, the British Parliament was in session. All the members stood and gave a standing ovation to the 21 soldiers.

The Parliament’s comments were published, proclaiming: “All Britain and India are proud of these soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment. It is no exaggeration to say that an army in which Sikh soldiers are fighting cannot be defeated.”

All 21 soldiers were posthumously awarded the Indian Order of Merit, then the highest gallantry award available to Indian soldiers. At the time, the Victoria Cross could be awarded only to British soldiers, and only to living soldiers.

The story of Saragarhi has since travelled far beyond the battlefield. It has become a powerful symbol of courage, discipline, loyalty and sacrifice, particularly in Punjab and within the Sikh military tradition.

One tangible piece of that history and memory is the Saragarhi Gurdwara, a memorial near Town Hall in Amritsar. More than a century later, it remains a quiet reminder of the sacrifice and a place for reflection on what courage means.

Designed by the renowned Sikh architect Bhai Ram Singh, who also built the historic Khalsa College, the gurdwara opened in 1904. The names of the soldiers are inscribed on a marble memorial tablet, making the building a permanent record of their sacrifice rather than simply a place associated with the battle.

For an unconventional feat such as the Battle of Saragarhi, its memorial is unconventional too – not merely a military structure or stone monument, but a gurdwara where people come to honour the essentially Sikh ethos of courage, sacrifice and Chardi Kala.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts