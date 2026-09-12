Last stand Remembering heroes of Saragarhi

September 12, 1897, remains etched in the annals of Punjab’s military history as the day 21 Sikh soldiers made one of the most remarkable last stands in the history of warfare.

Stationed at the remote Saragarhi outpost in the North-West Frontier region, soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment found themselves surrounded by thousands of Afghan tribesmen. Their task was to protect the communication link between Fort Lockhart and Fort Gulistan and relay information about enemy movements. What happened next turned the 21 Sikh soldiers of the British Indian Army into legends of military history.

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Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, the soldiers faced an unfamiliar and vastly outnumbered enemy. In that context, Saragarhi was not a conventional battle. It was a desperate defence of a small outpost against a much larger force familiar with the rugged terrain. Armed with single-shot Martini-Henry rifles, the Sikh soldiers fought from behind the fort walls as the attackers gradually closed in.

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Brigadier Kanwaljit Singh, an army veteran who wrote the book ‘The Iconic Battle of Saragarhi’, describes the strategy in his account: “Havaldar Ishar Singh ordered his men not to fire and to allow the Pathans to come forward. His idea was that the soldiers should fire at them when they come within 1000 yards, their ‘firing range’.”

The Sikh soldiers had single-shot Martini-Henry .303 rifles, which could fire 10 rounds a minute. Each soldier had 400 bullets, 100 in their pockets and 300 in reserve. Within the first hour, 60 Pathan soldiers were killed.

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Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also wrote about the battle in his book ‘Saragarhi and the Defence of the Saamna Fort’. “Sepoy Gurmukh Singh killed at least 20 Pathans while firing alone,” he wrote. The Pathans set the entire fort on fire to end the fight. The last of the 21 Sikh soldiers thought it better to lose his life than lay down his arms.

The unequal battle lasted for seven hours. All 21 soldiers on the Sikh side were killed, while between 180 and 200 Pathans were killed. About 600 Afghan tribal army men were injured, as documented in Captain Amarinder Singh’s book.

When news of the sacrifice of the Sikhs reached London, the British Parliament was in session. All the members stood and gave a standing ovation to the 21 soldiers.

The Parliament’s comments were published, proclaiming: “All Britain and India are proud of these soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment. It is no exaggeration to say that an army in which Sikh soldiers are fighting cannot be defeated.”

All 21 soldiers were posthumously awarded the Indian Order of Merit, then the highest gallantry award available to Indian soldiers. At the time, the Victoria Cross could be awarded only to British soldiers, and only to living soldiers.

The story of Saragarhi has since travelled far beyond the battlefield. It has become a powerful symbol of courage, discipline, loyalty and sacrifice, particularly in Punjab and within the Sikh military tradition.

One tangible piece of that history and memory is the Saragarhi Gurdwara, a memorial near Town Hall in Amritsar. More than a century later, it remains a quiet reminder of the sacrifice and a place for reflection on what courage means.

Designed by the renowned Sikh architect Bhai Ram Singh, who also built the historic Khalsa College, the gurdwara opened in 1904. The names of the soldiers are inscribed on a marble memorial tablet, making the building a permanent record of their sacrifice rather than simply a place associated with the battle.

For an unconventional feat such as the Battle of Saragarhi, its memorial is unconventional too – not merely a military structure or stone monument, but a gurdwara where people come to honour the essentially Sikh ethos of courage, sacrifice and Chardi Kala.