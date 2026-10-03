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Home / Amritsar / Late-night firing triggers panic in Amritsar market; prime accused, allies in police net

Late-night firing triggers panic in Amritsar market; prime accused, allies in police net

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:11 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Panic gripped locals after an alleged firing incident in the Bansa Wala Bazar area late last night.

Divulging details, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manmohan Singh said they had arrested the prime accused, Manohar Lal, who along with his accomplices, had created ruckus in the area and indulged in firing.

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He said the dispute was over the presidentship of a temple in the area.

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The residents had appointed a new management committee and Manohar Lal

was against it.

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Both parties involved in the dispute had been called to get their statements recorded.

One of the families said around 10 persons surrounded their sons and fired nearly four rounds after they objected to alleged gambling, betting, drug sale and open consumption of liquor in the area.

They claimed that complaints regarding the alleged activities had earlier been filed with the police.

Some outsiders were brought to launch the attack. The alleged assailants reportedly fled, leaving behind an Activa and a motorcycle, the complainant said.

The ADC said a case of attempted murder had been registered. Also, charges under the Arms Act were also slapped on the accused, while adding that a probe was underway and efforts on to nab the remaining accused.

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