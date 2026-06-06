Lathicharge on jobless linemen by Patiala police condemned

The All India Kisan Sabha today condemned torture inflicted on unemployed apprenticeship linemen allegedly by the Patiala police on Saturday.

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Addressing a meeting, Kisan Sabha leaders Mahabir Singh Gill, Puran Singh Marimegha, Balkar Singh Valtoha, Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind and others said the government’s had crossed all limits by torturing peacefully protesting unemployed linemen.

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The Sabha demanded that it should be found out on whose orders the police conducted the lathicharge.

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Demanding that the Chief Minister should personally investigate the matter, the Kisan Sabha leaders said the government should use the police to curb incidents of lawlessness and not to beat up the unemployed youth, who take to the streets to press for their demands. Avtar Singh Palasaur, Darshan Singh Biharipur and Kulbir Singh Kasel also addressed the gathering.