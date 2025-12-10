Lauhuka: A village with rich religious, cultural heritage

Lauhuka village is among the most famous in Tarn Taran district, boasting rich religious and cultural heritage. It lies on the main Tarn Taran–Patti road and had a population of about 10,000 across 12 Pattis (wards).

The village encompassed roughly 2,800 acres, larger than many other local settlements. Signs of decades-old structures—buildings, wells, Gurdwaras, temples, and other edifices built with old Nanakshahi (small-sized) bricks—testified that Lauhuka had existed for many decades, especially since the Mughal era.

The village benefited from the blessing of Bhai Manjh Ji, a follower of the fifth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Arjan Dev. Gurdwara Bhai Manjh Sahib stood on the main road, drawing a large following. Alongside this, there were other Gurdwaras—Baba Karam Parkash Sodhi, Baba Ganesha Ji, Baba Gulab Das, Baba Kamma Ji; Dera Baba Makhni Ramji and Dera Baba Attari Wala Ji—which also attracted many devotees. There was also Mandir Mata Rani Ji, where devotees came daily in the morning to perform Seva.

Regarding its history, one Bakhshish Singh (aged 75), a resident, recalled the legend that Lauhuka was named after a man who first settled there. He said that Lauhuka originated from a village in the Riardki area of Gurdaspur district. As Lauhuka developed, tensions arose with the Chaudhry of his home village, who died after being struck by a wooden staff wielded by Lauhuka’s daughter-in-law.

This compelled Lauhuka to leave his village and move to a deserted site outside Lauhuka’s current boundaries. It is also believed that Lauhuka had a brother named Nathu who sheltered nearby; the site is now known as Nathu Chack village. The Jat Sikh community in the village included sub-castes Pannun, Gill, Bhullar, Dhillon, and Sandhu, a relatively unique feature since most villages host only one or two sub-castes.

While farming remained the primary livelihood, the main road cutting through the village had grown into a market hub for many surrounding villages, hosting shops of various trades. Some residents ran dairy farms, and Lauhuka was once a centre for poultry farming.