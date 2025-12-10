Lauhuka: Land of freedom fighters, martyrs

Many people from the village had made extraordinary sacrifices for the country, proving their patriotism and bringing glory to Lauhuka. Residents also participated in the freedom movement and in religious struggles. Numerous individuals had performed exceptional service for the society.

It was a matter of great honour that 134 villagers had taken part in the First World War (1914–1919), with 11 sacrificing their lives. In tribute to the brave heroes, residents had installed a milestone on the outer wall of the village Government Elementary School, a landmark they regarded with pride. The milestone explained the history of the Great War.

Subedar Saudagar Singh, son of Gurdit Singh, was one of the 11 martyrs who died on December 21, 1914.

Two villagers had fallen in the Ghadar movement, and one in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Other heroes included those associated with Saka Nankana Sahib, Morcha Babbar Akali, and Morcha Gangsar Jaito. One resident, Harnam Singh Jakhmi, from Lauhuka, had served as Hajuri Ragi of Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib, Patiala, and had two daughters, of whom the elder, Manjit Kaur, married the union minister Buta Singh, while the second daughter, Darshan Kaur, served and retired as the DPI, Punjab.

Amrik Singh Pannun had composed hundreds of songs, and his works had been sung by top artists.