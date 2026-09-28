Lauhuka school student bags bronze in dist school games

Mandeep Kaur, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Lauhuka, has brought laurels to her school, parents and the area by winning a bronze medal in the U-19 karate category at the 70th Punjab State Inter-District School Games, held recently.

Principal Dimple Aggarwal said Mandeep gave an impressive display of sportsmanship, courage, discipline and dedication during the state-level competition. She said the bronze medal was a proud achievement for the school and would inspire other students to take up sports and pursue excellence.

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Aggarwal appreciated the efforts of physical education lecturer Rupinderjit Kaur and the school’s DPE, Pradeep Singh, who coached Mandeep for the competition.

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Mandeep was felicitated at the school during a function organised on Saturday. Students and teachers also appreciated her performance.

Mandeep comes from a family with five sisters and one brother. Her father, Kulwant Singh, runs a fruit cart at the village square. He said he was as proud of his daughter as he would be of a son and was satisfied with her hard work.

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“I will continue to give her equal opportunities to progress,” he said.

Her coach Rupinderjit described Mandeep as a hardworking and determined student. Her other coach, Pradeep Singh, said they had high expectations from her. Mandeep practises for around three hours every day, her coaches said.