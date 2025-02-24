SAD vice president and former Khadoor Sahib MLA Ravinder Singh Brahmpura took a dig at Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today, while stating that the Administrative Reforms Department, supposedly headed by Dhaliwal, seems to be nothing, but a figment of imagination.

Brahmpura during his visit to Manochal village in Khadoor Sahib said, “The dismal failure of the AAP government in Punjab is evident from the lack of law and order, departmental disarray and the betrayal of Punjabis,” expressed Brahmpura.

He said handing over the state to such inept individuals would only bury Punjab under insurmountable debt by the time they vacate office.

Advertisement

Demanding Mann’s resignation, Brahmpura emphasised on the need to revoke AAP’s control over Punjab to prevent further deterioration in law and order and economic instability. “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must acknowledge his shortcomings and step down as running the state is a serious business,” he said.