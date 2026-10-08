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Home / Amritsar / Law has finally caught up with top AAP leaders, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Law has finally caught up with top AAP leaders, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

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Tribune News Service
Attari, Updated At : 09:02 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the law had “finally caught up” with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, CM Bhagwant Mann and ruling party leader Manish Sisodia. “All these people will now go to prison for looting Punjab and its resources,” he said.

Sukhbir said the CBI raid on Mann’s camp office in Chandigarh had made it clear that the Chief Minister’s Office “had turned into a den of corruption”. The SAD president, who visited five households in an Attari village, urged people to list five expectations they had from the SAD in forms given to them.

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Urging people to fill out the forms, he said that after taking feedback from the grassroots level, the party would finalise its election manifesto and release it on November 1.

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Sukhjit Kaur (23) summed up her problems during Sukhbir's door-to-door programme, saying, “My father is unable to work. My mother is a housewife. Both my brothers are unemployed. They need jobs for this family to prosper.”

Sukhbir assured her that he would bring industry to the border area by offering incentives if the SAD came to power. He said the SAD was committed to filling three lakh vacant posts within one year of forming the government.

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