Law & order has collapsed in Punjab: BJP

As the BJP tasks itself with reassessing its connect with young voters post students’ protest in Delhi, the party’s Punjab leaders have been criticising the AAP government over what they deem ‘law and order lapse’ and security concerns.

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A day after unidentified men hurled petrol bomb at the BJP’s Sangrur office, its Amritsar unit, led by dsitrict president Salil Kapoor, has condemned the ‘complete destruction of law and order’ by the AAP-led state government. Addressing the media in Amritsar, Kapoor said first the BJP office in Chandigarh was attacked and then the one at Sangrur.

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This raises ‘serious questions on the governance and security issues’ in the state, he added.

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Kapoor demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators behind the attack.