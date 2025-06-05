DT
Home / Amritsar / Lawyer run over by train in Tarn Taran

Lawyer run over by train in Tarn Taran

He was a practising lawyer at local district courts
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:27 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
A resident of Tarn Taran was run over by a speeding train on Wednesday near the local Sarhali road. The deceased has been identified as Om Parkash (59), son of Duni Chand, residing in the local Baba Basta Singh Nagar, Sarhali road. The deceased was walking near his locality and was crossing the rail track when he was run over by the train going from Amritsar to Khemkaran.

The deceased was a practising lawyer at the local district courts. A team of the local Government Railway Police (GRP) led by ASI Manjit Singh, in-charge of the post, arrived on the spot. ASI Manjit Singh said that a report under section 194 of BNS has been lodged with the GRP, Tarn Taran. The post-mortem of the body was done at the local Civil Hospital and the body was later cremated at the crematorium on Sachkhand Road.

